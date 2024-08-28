Astros vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Phillies Game Info

Houston Astros (70-62) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-54)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Astros vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | PHI: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | PHI: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | PHI: +1.5 (-152)

HOU: -1.5 (+126) | PHI: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 6-11, 4.94 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-5, 6.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (6-11) to the mound, while Taijuan Walker (3-5) will get the nod for the Phillies. Arrighetti's team is 10-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Arrighetti's team is 6-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Walker starts, the Phillies are 4-9-0 against the spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Walker's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Astros vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.6%)

Astros vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Astros, Philadelphia is the underdog at +104, and Houston is -122 playing on the road.

Astros vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Houston is +126 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Phillies Over/Under

Astros versus Phillies, on August 28, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 51, or 55.4%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 44 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 132 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 65-67-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-14).

Philadelphia has a record of 7-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (43.8%).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-66-2).

The Phillies have covered 48.8% of their games this season, going 62-65-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.394) and total hits (140) this season. He's batting .305 batting average while slugging .540.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season. He's batting .297.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 141 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has a .464 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 17th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Bryce Harper paces his team with 124 hits. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369, a team-high for the Phillies.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .250 with 26 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Astros vs Phillies Head to Head

8/27/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/30/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/28/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 11/5/2022: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 11/3/2022: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 11/2/2022: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 11/1/2022: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/29/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.