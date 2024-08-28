Astros vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Phillies Game Info
- Houston Astros (70-62) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-54)
- Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH
Astros vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | PHI: (+104)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | PHI: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Astros vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 6-11, 4.94 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-5, 6.26 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (6-11) to the mound, while Taijuan Walker (3-5) will get the nod for the Phillies. Arrighetti's team is 10-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Arrighetti's team is 6-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Walker starts, the Phillies are 4-9-0 against the spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Walker's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.
Astros vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (51.6%)
Astros vs Phillies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Astros, Philadelphia is the underdog at +104, and Houston is -122 playing on the road.
Astros vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Houston is +126 to cover the runline.
Astros vs Phillies Over/Under
- Astros versus Phillies, on August 28, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Astros vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in 51, or 55.4%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Houston has been victorious 44 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 132 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 65-67-0 against the spread.
- The Phillies have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-14).
- Philadelphia has a record of 7-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (43.8%).
- The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-66-2).
- The Phillies have covered 48.8% of their games this season, going 62-65-0 ATS.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.394) and total hits (140) this season. He's batting .305 batting average while slugging .540.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two walks and an RBI.
- Jose Altuve has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season. He's batting .297.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.
- Alex Bregman has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.
- Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 141 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .456.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Alec Bohm has a .464 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 17th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Bryce Harper paces his team with 124 hits. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .368.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369, a team-high for the Phillies.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .250 with 26 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
Astros vs Phillies Head to Head
- 8/27/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/26/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/30/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/29/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/28/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 11/5/2022: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 11/3/2022: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 11/2/2022: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 11/1/2022: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/29/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
