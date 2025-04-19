Astros vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres.

Astros vs Padres Game Info

Houston Astros (9-10) vs. San Diego Padres (15-5)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SCHN, and SDPA

Astros vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | SD: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | SD: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156)

HOU: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 1-1, 4.00 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 3-0, 2.42 ERA

The Astros will look to Hayden Wesneski (1-1) versus the Padres and Michael King (3-0). Wesneski's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wesneski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Padres have gone 3-1-0 against the spread when King starts. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for one King start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58.9%)

Astros vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Padres reveal Houston as the favorite (-162) and San Diego as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Astros vs Padres Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Padres. The Astros are +130 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -156.

Astros vs Padres Over/Under

Astros versus Padres on April 19 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Astros vs Padres Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 19 opportunities.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-10-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 4-4 in those games.

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 14-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Carlos Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.349), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (25) this season. He has a .321 batting average.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Altuve will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's batting .221 and slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average ranks 108th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Pena enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.333/.361.

Jake Meyers has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .308 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.424) and slugging percentage (.603), and paces the Padres in hits (25, while batting .342).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Tatis takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with five home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Manny Machado is hitting .307 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez has a .435 slugging percentage, which leads the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .257 with seven doubles and 10 walks.

Astros vs Padres Head to Head

4/18/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/18/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/9/2023: 7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 11-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

