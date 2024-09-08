Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Houston Astros (77-65) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-64)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | ARI: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | ARI: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

HOU: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 3-5, 4.52 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 10-6, 4.15 ERA

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (3-5) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (10-6). Verlander and his team are 4-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Verlander's team has a record of 3-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 15-9-0 ATS in Nelson's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 8-8 in those games.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -138 favorite at home.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Astros are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +150 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -182.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Diamondbacks game on Sept. 8 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (56.9%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won 41 of 67 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 71-71-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 31-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).

Arizona has a 9-15 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 142 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-54-5).

The Diamondbacks have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 74-68-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 156 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .576.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Altuve takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Alex Bregman has 133 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.315/.442.

Yainer Diaz is batting .296 with a .323 OBP and 79 RBI for Houston this season.

Diaz enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has racked up a team-high OBP (.367), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (130). He's batting .293 and slugging.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is batting .230 with 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has 26 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 46 walks while batting .242.

Josh Bell has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks while batting .247.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/7/2024: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/6/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2023: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/30/2023: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2022: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2022: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.