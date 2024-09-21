Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (84-70) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-92)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-255) | LAA: (+210)

HOU: (-255) | LAA: (+210) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102)

HOU: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 11-6, 2.88 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 4-7, 6.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Ronel Blanco (11-6) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (4-7) will answer the bell for the Angels. When Blanco starts, his team is 16-11-0 against the spread this season. Blanco's team has been victorious in 68.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-6. The Angels have gone 8-7-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels have a 5-6 record in Detmers' 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (61.9%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -255 favorite at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (-122 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is +102 to cover.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Astros-Angels on Sept. 21, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 64, or 57.7%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 154 chances this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 77-77-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 52-72 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.9% of those games).

Los Angeles has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer in four chances.

The Angels have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-73-9).

The Angels have an 80-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 164 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .554.

Among qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Jose Altuve has hit 19 homers this season while driving in 63 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the majors.

Alex Bregman is batting .255 with a .441 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Bregman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz is batting .299 with a .324 OBP and 82 RBI for Houston this season.

Diaz brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has 32 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 80th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward paces his team with 137 hits and has a club-leading .437 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .247 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has racked up an on-base percentage of .345, a team-high for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks while batting .232.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/21/2024: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.