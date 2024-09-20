Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (83-70) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-91)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: BSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-255) | LAA: (+210)

HOU: (-255) | LAA: (+210) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102)

HOU: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 4-6, 5.20 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 10-13, 3.60 ERA

The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (4-6) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (10-13). Verlander's team is 5-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Verlander's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have gone 18-11-0 against the spread when Anderson starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 25 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 13-12 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (61.1%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -255 favorite at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Angels are -102 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -118.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Angels contest on Sept. 20 has been set at 8, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (57.3%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 5-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -255 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 76-77-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 42.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (52-71).

Los Angeles has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Angels have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-73-9).

The Angels have an 80-71-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.388) and total hits (164) this season. He's batting .303 batting average while slugging .558.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 48 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Alex Bregman is batting .254 with a .436 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 164 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .440.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto is hitting .248 with 32 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 78th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has racked up 136 hits while slugging .439. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-best .346 on-base percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/21/2024: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

