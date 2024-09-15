Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (80-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-88)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | LAA: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | LAA: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120)

HOU: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 10-6, 2.99 ERA vs Caden Dana (Angels) - 1-1, 9.00 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Caden Dana (1-1, 9.00 ERA). When Blanco starts, his team is 15-11-0 against the spread this season. Blanco's team has a record of 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Dana has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Dana starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (65.2%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Astros, Los Angeles is the underdog at +134, and Houston is -158 playing on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Astros are -100 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -120.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels, on Sept. 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (56.5%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 31-15 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 148 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 74-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have a 52-69 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 22-34 (39.3%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-70-9).

The Angels have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 79-67-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 162 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .310 batting average and a slugging percentage of .572.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season. He's batting .303.

Among all qualified, he ranks seventh in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Altuve enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Alex Bregman has 138 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.313/.443.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .303 this season.

Diaz has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles and a walk.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up 126 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .253 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Taylor Ward is slugging .432 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .245 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has racked up a team-best .344 on-base percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .240.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/21/2024: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/13/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

