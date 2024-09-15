Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Houston Astros taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (79-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-87)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-200) | LAA: (+168)

HOU: (-200) | LAA: (+168) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108)

HOU: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 3-6, 5.30 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 10-12, 3.50 ERA

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (3-6) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (10-12). Verlander and his team are 4-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Verlander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-7. The Angels have an 18-10-0 ATS record in Anderson's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 24 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 13-11 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.5%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Angels reveal Houston as the favorite (-200) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+168) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Angels are -108 to cover, and the Astros are -111.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Angels on Sept. 14 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 60, or 56.1%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 147 opportunities.

The Astros are 73-74-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have a 52-68 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.3% of those games).

Los Angeles is 4-11 (winning just 26.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Angels have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-69-9).

The Angels have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 79-66-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.393) and total hits (161) this season. He's batting .310 batting average while slugging .568.

He ranks fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jose Altuve has hit 19 homers this season while driving in 63 runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying players, he is seventh in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.

Diaz has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up 126 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .254 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nolan Schanuel has racked up a team-high .343 on-base percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .237.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/21/2024: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/13/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/11/2023: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

