Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-4)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-148) | LAA: (+126)

HOU: (-148) | LAA: (+126) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-1, 9.45 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-0, 3.27 ERA

The Astros will call on Ronel Blanco (0-1) versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (1-0). Blanco has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Blanco's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Kochanowicz has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for one Kochanowicz start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (63%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The Astros vs Angels moneyline has Houston as a -148 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +126 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +136 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -164.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Angels on April 11, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Houston has played as a favorite of -148 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 12 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 5-7-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. They've finished 6-3 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-4-0).

The Angels have collected a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has 18 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .519. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .346 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Altuve has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .186 with a double, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .349 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 142nd, his on-base percentage 129th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Pena has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and two walks.

Yordan Alvarez has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .195/.321/.293.

Alvarez heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Jake Meyers is batting .276 with a .364 OBP and two RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris has a triple, five home runs and four walks while hitting .393. He's slugging 1.000 with an on-base percentage of .485.

Mike Trout is hitting .205 with a double, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has put up a team-high OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.769), while pacing the Angels in hits (14).

Taylor Ward has a double, three home runs and three walks while hitting .235.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!