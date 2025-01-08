Arkansas vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) after winning 10 straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (54.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Arkansas-Ole Miss matchup (in which Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 147.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Arkansas (4-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (40%) than Ole Miss (2-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Razorbacks did a better job covering the spread on the road (5-4-0) than they did at home (9-8-0) last year.

Against the spread, the Rebels performed better at home (8-10-0) than away (4-7-0) last year.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Razorbacks have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -160 or better.

Ole Miss has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Ole Miss has finished 2-2 in those games.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 61.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game with a +198 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.4 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and allows 66.2 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Arkansas' leading scorer, Adou Thiero, ranks 102nd in the nation averaging 17.1 points per game.

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game, with a +211 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.6 points per game (84th in college basketball) and gives up 64.5 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Sean Pedulla is ranked 348th in the nation with a team-high 14.1 points per game.

The Razorbacks average 32.4 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Thiero paces the Razorbacks with 5.7 rebounds per game (398th in college basketball play).

The Rebels are 259th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 their opponents average.

Malik Dia averages 5.5 rebounds per game (450th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

Arkansas ranks 67th in college basketball with 102.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 84.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rebels score 102.4 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!