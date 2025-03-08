Arkansas vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-12, 7-10 SEC) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) on March 8, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (63.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Arkansas (-0.5) versus Mississippi State on Saturday. The over/under is set at 149.5 points for this game.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State has covered 13 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.

Arkansas (7-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 0.5 points or more this season (43.8%) than Mississippi State (2-3) does as a 0.5+-point underdog (40%).

At home, the Razorbacks have a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Bulldogs have been better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (6-9-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Arkansas is 10-7-0 this season.

Mississippi State's SEC record against the spread is 6-11-0.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has come away with 12 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Razorbacks have come away with a win 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

Mississippi State has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-3).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Bulldogs have gone 2-3 (40%).

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.1 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per outing (131st in college basketball).

Adou Thiero is 206th in the nation with a team-leading 15.7 points per game.

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game, with a +169 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.2 points per game (57th in college basketball) and gives up 73.6 per outing (232nd in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard's team-leading 18.2 points per game rank him 62nd in college basketball.

The Razorbacks average 32 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) compared to the 31.7 of their opponents.

Thiero's six rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 314th in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. They are grabbing 36 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.6.

KeShawn Murphy averages 7.5 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Arkansas ranks 148th in college basketball by averaging 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 80th in college basketball, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs average 99 points per 100 possessions on offense (97th in college basketball), and concede 91.9 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

