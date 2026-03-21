Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code for Arkansas vs High Point College Basketball Tournament

Arkansas, the wait is over. Now you can bet on all your favorite teams, players, and sports with America’s No. 1 Sportsbook!

To kick things off, new users who sign up and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Important Info

Eligibility: New users in Arkansas (21+ only)

New users in Arkansas (21+ only) Promo Code Required: NO CODE NEEDED. Access through your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Arkansas

1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least Five Dollars ($5).

2. Place your first cash wager of any type of at least Five Dollars ($5).

3. Get your Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets regardless of if your wager wins or loses.

4. Regardless of if your first cash wager wins or loses, you WILL be eligible for the $300 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets.

5. Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens.

6. Limit of one promotional bonus per person.

7. Max bonus of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Bonus Bets.

Place Your First Bet Today!

Arkansas vs. High Point Odds and Betting Preview

Saturday night’s NCAA Tournament slate also features a compelling matchup between Arkansas (4) and High Point (12), with the Razorbacks entering as clear favorites.

Spread: Arkansas -11.5

Arkansas -11.5 Moneyline: High Point +550 / Arkansas -820

High Point +550 / Arkansas -820 Total: 169.5

Arkansas opened as a slightly larger favorite before early action brought the spread down into the -11.5 range, indicating some interest on the underdog side.

Betting Outlook

Arkansas comes into this matchup with strong momentum after a dominant first-round win and is led by elite talent and depth across the roster.

However, High Point has already proven it can compete at this level after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament in the opening round.

The key betting angles:

High total (169.5) suggests a fast-paced game with more possessions

suggests a fast-paced game with more possessions Double-digit spread creates potential value on the underdog in a high-variance environment

creates potential value on the underdog in a high-variance environment Arkansas’ athleticism vs. High Point’s offensive aggression makes for a contrasting matchup

Quick Take

Arkansas is the better team on paper, but High Point’s pace and scoring ability make this an intriguing game from a betting perspective — especially when factoring in the elevated total and spread dynamics.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points High Point @ Arkansas Mar 22 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

21+ and present in Arkansas. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Arkansas Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.