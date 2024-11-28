Arizona vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) on November 28, 2024 at Imperial Arena.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (64.9%)

If you plan to place a wager on Arizona-Oklahoma matchup (in which Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 153.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats played better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

The Sooners' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .500 (9-9-0). Away, it was .333 (3-6-0).

Arizona vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been victorious in three of the five contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have not lost in three games this year when favored by -230 or better on the moneyline.

This is the first game this season Oklahoma is listed as the moneyline underdog.

The Sooners have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona averages 88.4 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (162nd in college basketball). It has a +91 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Jaden Bradley's team-leading 14.0 points per game ranks 367th in the nation.

Oklahoma has a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.0 points per game. It is putting up 82.8 points per game, 68th in college basketball, and is giving up 62.8 per contest to rank 36th in college basketball.

Jeremiah Fears' team-leading 16.4 points per game rank him 169th in the country.

The Wildcats rank fourth in the nation at 42.6 rebounds per game. That's 15.4 more than the 27.2 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka is 20th in college basketball play with 10.0 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Sooners rank 185th in college basketball at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 27.8 their opponents average.

Sam Godwin tops the team with 9.4 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball).

Arizona ranks 65th in college basketball with 104.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 65th in college basketball defensively with 82.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sooners put up 105.8 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball), while giving up 80.2 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball).

