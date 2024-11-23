Arizona Cardinals Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

In terms of odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Arizona Cardinals are 14th in the NFL right now. Their odds to earn a playoff spot are -142.

Before you place your bet on this season at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Arizona Cardinals futures insights you need to know.

Cardinals Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000)

+5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000 (Bet $100 to win $8,000)

+8000 (Bet $100 to win $8,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -142 (Bet $142 to win $100)

-142 (Bet $142 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC West: -110 (Bet $110 to win $100)

Cardinals Stats Insights

The Cardinals are totaling 346.4 yards per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and they are giving up 346 yards per game (21st) on defense.

The Cardinals are putting up 23.8 points per game on offense (12th in NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 22 points allowed per game.

Arizona is putting up 197 passing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and ranks 21st on the other side of the ball with 218.5 passing yards allowed per game.

The Cardinals rank 19th in run defense this year (127.5 rushing yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 149.4 rushing yards per game.

Arizona sports the seventh-ranked third-down offense this year (43.3% third-down conversion rate), but has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with a 48% third-down percentage allowed.

On offense, the Cardinals have been a top-five unit in terms of yards per play, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by putting up 6.2 yards per play. They rank 16th on defense (5.7 yards per play allowed).

Arizona ranks 16th in the NFL with an even turnover margin after forcing 11 turnovers (16th in the NFL) while committing 11 (ninth in the NFL).

Cardinals Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Cardinals are 14th-best in the NFL. They are way higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Cardinals' Super Bowl odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 13th-smallest change.

The Cardinals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.

The Cardinals have a 58.7% chance of qualifying for the playoffs, based on their moneyline odds.

Cardinals Leaders

Kyler Murray has been a dual threat for Arizona this season. He has 2,058 passing yards, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 371 yards (37.1 ypg) on 46 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

James Conner has racked up 697 yards on 159 carries while finding the end zone five times. He's also caught 24 passes for 247 yards (24.7 per game).

Trey McBride has hauled in 49 receptions for 552 yards (61.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. .

Marvin Harrison Jr. has put together a 499-yard season with six touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 60 targets.

Dante Stills has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Kyzir White has a team-high one interception to go along with 72 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

