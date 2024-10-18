menu item
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 7 NFL Game

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 7 game.

Week 7 Any Time TD Picks

Patriots vs. Jaguars

Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry

Seahawks at Falcons

D.K. Metcalf
D.K. Metcalf

Titans at Bills

Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard

Bengals at Browns

Jordan Akins
Jordan Akins

Texans at Packers

Christian Watson
Christian Watson

Dolphins at Colts

Jonnu Smith
Jonnu Smith

Lions at Vikings

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Eagles at Giants

Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers

Raiders at Rams

As of publication, any time touchdown markets were not available for this game. Please check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Raiders at Rams betting odds for the most up-to-date lines.

Panthers at Commanders

Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette

Chiefs at 49ers

George Kittle
George Kittle

Jets at Steelers

Davante Adams
Davante Adams

Ravens at Buccaneers

Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson

Chargers at Cardinals

As of publication, any time touchdown markets were not available for this game. Please check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Chargers at Cardinals betting odds for the most up-to-date lines.

