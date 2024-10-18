Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 7 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 7 game.

Week 7 Any Time TD Picks

Patriots vs. Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Hunter Henry +330

Seahawks at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D.K. Metcalf +120

Titans at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tony Pollard +100

Bengals at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Akins +950

Texans at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Christian Watson +270

Dolphins at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jonnu Smith +550

Lions at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Amon-Ra St. Brown +145

Eagles at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Malik Nabers +145

Raiders at Rams

As of publication, any time touchdown markets were not available for this game. Please check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Raiders at Rams betting odds for the most up-to-date lines.

Panthers at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Xavier Legette +230

Chiefs at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Kittle +165

Jets at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Davante Adams +170

Ravens at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Lamar Jackson +145

Chargers at Cardinals

As of publication, any time touchdown markets were not available for this game. Please check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Chargers at Cardinals betting odds for the most up-to-date lines.

