NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 8 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 8 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 8 game.

Week 8 Any Time TD Picks

Eagles at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
A.J. Brown

Ravens at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jerry Jeudy

Titans at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jahmyr Gibbs

Cardinals at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
James Conner

Jets at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Breece Hall

Falcons at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kirk Cousins

Packers at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Dontayvion Wicks

Colts at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Downs

Saints at Chargers

Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Saints at Chargers betting odds to see the latest offerings.

Bills at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
James Cook

Panthers at Broncos

Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Panthers at Broncos betting odds to see the latest offerings.

Chiefs at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kareem Hunt

Bears at Commanders

Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Bears at Commanders betting odds to see the latest offerings.

Cowboys at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Ricky Pearsall

Giants at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Russell Wilson

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening October 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

