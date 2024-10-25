Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 8 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 8 game.

Week 8 Any Time TD Picks

Eagles at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer A.J. Brown +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jerry Jeudy +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jahmyr Gibbs -160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer James Conner -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Breece Hall -180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kirk Cousins +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Dontayvion Wicks +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Downs +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Saints at Chargers

Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Saints at Chargers betting odds to see the latest offerings.

Bills at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer James Cook +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Broncos

Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Panthers at Broncos betting odds to see the latest offerings.

Chiefs at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kareem Hunt -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Commanders

Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Bears at Commanders betting odds to see the latest offerings.

Cowboys at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Ricky Pearsall +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Russell Wilson +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

