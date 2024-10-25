Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 8 NFL Game
One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.
Two? Even better.
But what about a touchdown bet for every game?
Let's party.
We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 8 game.
Week 8 Any Time TD Picks
Eagles at Bengals
Ravens at Browns
Titans at Lions
Cardinals at Dolphins
Jets at Patriots
Falcons at Buccaneers
Packers at Jaguars
Colts at Texans
Saints at Chargers
Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Saints at Chargers betting odds to see the latest offerings.
Bills at Seahawks
Panthers at Broncos
Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Panthers at Broncos betting odds to see the latest offerings.
Chiefs at Raiders
Bears at Commanders
Any time touchdown markets weren't posted for this game at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Bears at Commanders betting odds to see the latest offerings.
Cowboys at 49ers
Giants at Steelers
