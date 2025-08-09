Antonio Gibson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Antonio Gibson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gibson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 80.4 188 45 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 57.8 190 62

Antonio Gibson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Gibson finished with 12.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bengals 1.8 7 18 0 - 0 0 18 Week 2 Seahawks 10.3 11 96 0 1 1 0 103 Week 3 @Jets 3.7 5 29 0 3 3 0 37 Week 4 @49ers 7.9 6 12 0 4 3 0 79 Week 5 Dolphins 5.6 6 52 0 1 1 0 56 Week 6 Texans 4.3 13 19 0 4 3 0 43 Week 7 @Jaguars 1.3 3 4 0 1 1 0 13 View Full Table ChevronDown

Antonio Gibson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots threw the football on 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Gibson's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 120 538 1 14 4.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 207 801 7 40 3.9 Drake Maye 54 421 2 5 7.8 Jamycal Hasty 20 69 0 0 3.5

Want more data and analysis on Antonio Gibson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.