NFL

Antonio Gibson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Antonio Gibson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Antonio Gibson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gibson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points80.418845
2025 Projected Fantasy Points57.819062

Antonio Gibson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Gibson finished with 12.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bengals1.87180-0018
Week 2Seahawks10.311960110103
Week 3@Jets3.7529033037
Week 4@49ers7.9612043079
Week 5Dolphins5.6652011056
Week 6Texans4.31319043043
Week 7@Jaguars1.334011013

Antonio Gibson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots threw the football on 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Gibson's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson1205381144.5
Rhamondre Stevenson2078017403.9
Drake Maye54421257.8
Jamycal Hasty2069003.5

Want more data and analysis on Antonio Gibson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

