Antonio Gibson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Antonio Gibson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Gibson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|80.4
|188
|45
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.8
|190
|62
Antonio Gibson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Gibson finished with 12.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|1.8
|7
|18
|0
|-
|0
|0
|18
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|10.3
|11
|96
|0
|1
|1
|0
|103
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3.7
|5
|29
|0
|3
|3
|0
|37
|Week 4
|@49ers
|7.9
|6
|12
|0
|4
|3
|0
|79
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|5.6
|6
|52
|0
|1
|1
|0
|56
|Week 6
|Texans
|4.3
|13
|19
|0
|4
|3
|0
|43
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|1.3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|13
Antonio Gibson vs. Other Patriots Rushers
The Patriots threw the football on 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Gibson's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Antonio Gibson
|120
|538
|1
|14
|4.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|207
|801
|7
|40
|3.9
|Drake Maye
|54
|421
|2
|5
|7.8
|Jamycal Hasty
|20
|69
|0
|0
|3.5
