Angels vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Angels vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (11-11) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SportsNet PT

Angels vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

LAA: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160)

LAA: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Angels vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-2, 6.20 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 1-1, 2.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz (1-2) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (1-1) will get the nod for the Pirates. Kochanowicz and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kochanowicz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Heaney starts, the Pirates are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in three of Heaney's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Angels vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (52.6%)

Angels vs Pirates Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +124 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Angels. The Pirates are -160 to cover the spread, and the Angels are +132.

Angels vs Pirates Over/Under

Angels versus Pirates on April 23 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Angels vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-2 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 22 opportunities.

The Angels have posted a record of 11-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 30.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-9).

Pittsburgh has gone 2-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (25%).

The Pirates have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-1).

The Pirates have collected an 8-16-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a double, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .177. He has an on-base percentage of .287 and a slugging percentage of .494.

He is 160th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel is slashing .275/.344/.425 this season and leads the Angels with an OPS of .769.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Taylor Ward has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .258 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Ward enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Kyren Paris is batting .273 with a .365 OBP and eight RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 17 hits. He's batting .236 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's .354 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .360.

His batting average is 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .246 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .400 to lead his team.

Angels vs Pirates Head to Head

4/22/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/8/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2024: 9-0 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/23/2023: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/22/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/21/2023: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

