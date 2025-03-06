American vs Lafayette Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 2 seed American Eagles (19-12, 13-5 Patriot League) and the No. 7 seed Lafayette Leopards (13-19, 7-11 Patriot League) play in the Patriot League tournament Thursday at Bender Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

American vs. Lafayette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Bender Arena

American vs. Lafayette Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: American win (61.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for American (-3.5) versus Lafayette on Thursday. The total is set at 128.5 points for this game.

American vs. Lafayette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

American has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Lafayette is 18-13-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, American (3-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Lafayette (6-2) does as the underdog (75%).

The Eagles own a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than they do in away games (7-8-0).

The Leopards have performed better against the spread on the road (10-6-0) than at home (8-7-0) this year.

American is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Lafayette is 11-8-0 against the spread in Patriot League games this year.

American vs. Lafayette: Moneyline Betting Stats

American has come away with nine wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Eagles have been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 or shorter on the moneyline.

Lafayette has won 23.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-13).

The Leopards have a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that American has a 64% chance of pulling out a win.

American vs. Lafayette Head-to-Head Comparison

American scores 68.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) and allows 67.9 (60th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

Matt Rogers is 100th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

Lafayette puts up 68.5 points per game (312th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per contest (81st in college basketball). It has a -11 scoring differential.

Lafayette's leading scorer, Alex Chaikin, is 447th in the nation, scoring 13.5 points per game.

The Eagles lose the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. They record 28.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 339th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.4 per contest.

Lincoln Ball is 343rd in college basketball play with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the Eagles.

The 31.4 rebounds per game the Leopards accumulate rank 208th in college basketball, 1.6 fewer than the 33.0 their opponents pull down.

Justin Vander Baan leads the Leopards with 7.1 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball).

American ranks 186th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 220th in college basketball defensively with 94.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Leopards put up 92.5 points per 100 possessions (271st in college basketball), while giving up 92.9 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

