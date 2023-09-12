Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers -- whose pass defense was ranked 19th in the NFL last season (222.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Cooper for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Cooper vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.65

8.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.70

62.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Cooper was eighth at his position (and 50th overall) in fantasy points, with 168.0 (9.9 per game).

Cooper picked up 3.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 37 yards receiving, on three catches (seven targets), and zero touchdowns.

Cooper accumulated 23.3 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 113 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 versus the Buffalo Bills.

In Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, Cooper posted 22.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: three receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 4 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Cooper finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on four targets.

Cooper recorded 1.7 fantasy points -- three catches, 17 yards, on six targets -- in Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh surrendered over 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

The Steelers gave up at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Pittsburgh allowed two or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Last season, the Steelers allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Pittsburgh let eight players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Steelers allowed 24 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Pittsburgh allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In the run game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Steelers last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In terms of run defense, the Steelers didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

