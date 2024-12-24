Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Amari Cooper and the Buffalo Bills will face the New York Jets, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (188.3 yards allowed per game).

Cooper vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.33

37.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Cooper is currently the 66th-ranked fantasy player (198th overall), putting up 67.1 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Cooper has ammassed 137 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (24 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 13.7 (4.6 per game) during that period.

Cooper has produced 35.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 22 passes on 44 targets for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Cooper's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 3, as he put up 20.6 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed seven passes on 12 targets for 86 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Amari Cooper stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, grabbing one pass on two targets for three yards (0.3 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New York this year.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

New York has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

