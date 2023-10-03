Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will meet the New England Patriots -- whose rushing defense was ranked sixth in the league last season (105.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Kamara for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Kamara vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.15

12.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.99

62.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.08

27.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 154.7 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in 2022, Kamara ranked 58th in the NFL and 18th at his position.

Kamara picked up 8.4 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 11 carries for 51 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 33 receiving yards on 13 catches (14 targets).

Kamara picked up 33.8 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.

In Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, Kamara posted 17.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via this stat line: 23 carries, 103 yards; 6 receptions, 91 yards.

Kamara accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 13 yards; 6 receptions, 37 yards -- in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 13 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Kamara had 3.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 26 yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last season, New England allowed two quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Patriots last season.

Against New England last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Patriots gave up at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New England allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Patriots allowed 25 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New England allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Patriots allowed more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

On the ground, New England allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Patriots didn't allow any opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

