Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara will take on the team with last year's 23rd-ranked run defense, the Carolina Panthers (122.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Kamara, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Panthers.

Thinking about playing Kamara this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kamara vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.46

12.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.35

64.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.47

22.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 24th at his position and 62nd overall, Kamara picked up 158.0 fantasy points (12.2 per game) last season.

In his best game last year -- Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Kamara accumulated 23.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 13 versus the Detroit Lions, Kamara had another strong showing with 22.9 fantasy points, thanks to 14 carries, 51 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 58 yards.

Kamara picked up 3.5 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 19 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 17 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Kamara had 4.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 carries, 45 yards.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Panthers Defensive Performance

In last season's action, Carolina did not allow a quarterback to post more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Panthers surrendered at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Carolina allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Panthers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Carolina last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Panthers last season, 17 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Carolina allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Panthers allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Carolina last season, 19 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Panthers allowed six players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.