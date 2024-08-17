menu item
NFL

Alvin Kamara 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Alvin Kamara 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara was the 17th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 17.0 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Alvin Kamara Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kamara's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points158.06224
2024 Projected Fantasy Points202.04712

Alvin Kamara 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Kamara finished with 23.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Panthers17.015831550110

Alvin Kamara vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints ran 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Kamara's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara1806945363.9
Taysom Hill814014275.0
Jamaal Williams1063061122.9
Kendre Miller41156133.8

