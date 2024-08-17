Alvin Kamara 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara was the 17th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 17.0 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Alvin Kamara Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kamara's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 158.0 62 24 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 202.0 47 12

Alvin Kamara 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Kamara finished with 23.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Panthers 17.0 15 83 1 5 5 0 110

Alvin Kamara vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints ran 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Kamara's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 180 694 5 36 3.9 Taysom Hill 81 401 4 27 5.0 Jamaal Williams 106 306 1 12 2.9 Kendre Miller 41 156 1 3 3.8

