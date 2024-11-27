Alabama vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) after winning five home games in a row.

Alabama vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

10:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Alabama vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (76.9%)

Before you place a wager on Alabama-Rutgers matchup (in which Alabama is a 9.5-point favorite and the total is set at 161.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Alabama vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Rutgers has won just one game against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Crimson Tide had a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Scarlet Knights were better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than away (4-8-0) last season.

Alabama vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have been a -529 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

This is the first game this season Rutgers is the moneyline underdog.

The Scarlet Knights have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +390 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 84.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama's +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 75.2 per outing (267th in college basketball).

Mark Sears leads Alabama, putting up 15.5 points per game (233rd in the country).

Rutgers puts up 80.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per outing (181st in college basketball). It has a +60 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10 points per game.

Dylan Harper paces Rutgers, putting up 22.5 points per game (14th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of nine boards. They are pulling down 41.3 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.3 per contest.

Grant Nelson averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 114th in college basketball) to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Scarlet Knights prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are grabbing 34.2 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.8.

Jordan Derkack's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Scarlet Knights and rank 404th in college basketball.

Alabama ranks 51st in college basketball by averaging 105 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 169th in college basketball, allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Scarlet Knights rank 107th in college basketball averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 163rd, allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

