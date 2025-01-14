Alabama vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 SEC) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC), who have won three straight.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (68.9%)

Alabama is a 10.5-point favorite against Ole Miss on Tuesday and the total has been set at 162.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

Ole Miss is 11-5-0 ATS this year.

The Crimson Tide own a worse record against the spread at home (4-3-0) than they do in road games (3-2-0).

Against the spread, the Rebels performed better at home (8-10-0) than on the road (4-7-0) last season.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with 12 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Crimson Tide have been a -649 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Ole Miss has won 60% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-2).

The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +470 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 86.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama outscores opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 91.1 per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 77.4 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball) and has a +219 scoring differential overall.

Alabama's leading scorer, Mark Sears, is 26th in the country putting up 19.1 points per game.

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game, with a +230 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.0 points per game (85th in college basketball) and gives up 64.6 per outing (31st in college basketball).

Sean Pedulla is ranked 354th in the country with a team-high 14.1 points per game.

The 41.2 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank third in the nation, and are 9.1 more than the 32.1 their opponents record per outing.

Grant Nelson averages 8.7 rebounds per game (ranking 39th in college basketball) to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Rebels record 31.6 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball), compared to the 31.1 of their opponents.

Malik Dia leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (371st in college basketball).

Alabama averages 104.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (36th in college basketball), and allows 88.5 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

The Rebels average 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (59th in college basketball), and give up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

