Alabama vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Georgia Bulldogs (15-6, 3-5 SEC) aim to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3, 7-1 SEC) on February 1, 2025.

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (77.5%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Alabama-Georgia spread (Alabama -12.5) or over/under (161.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Alabama vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama is 12-9-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Crimson Tide have fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and five times in seven road games.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .692 (9-4-0). On the road, it is .200 (1-4-0).

Alabama's record against the spread in conference action is 6-2-0.

Against the spread in SEC play, Georgia is 4-4-0 this year.

Alabama vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with 14 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Crimson Tide have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -877 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has a 2-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +580 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 89.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game (scoring 90.2 per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 78.8 per outing to rank 334th in college basketball) and has a +241 scoring differential overall.

Mark Sears' 18 points per game lead Alabama and are 67th in the nation.

Georgia outscores opponents by 10 points per game (posting 76.1 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and giving up 66.1 per outing, 43rd in college basketball) and has a +209 scoring differential.

Asa Newell paces Georgia, putting up 15.2 points per game (234th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They collect 40.6 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.9 per contest.

Grant Nelson is 54th in college basketball play with 8.4 rebounds per game to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs record 34 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 27.6 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.4 boards per game.

Newell's seven rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 167th in college basketball.

Alabama averages 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (35th in college basketball), and allows 90.2 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 152nd in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 84.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

