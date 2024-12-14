Alabama vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Creighton Bluejays (7-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) on December 14, 2024 at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (70.4%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Alabama-Creighton spread (Alabama -10.5) or over/under (164.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Creighton has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Crimson Tide owned a better record against the spread in home games (11-5-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

The Bluejays' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (8-8-0) last season. On the road, it was .667 (8-4-0).

Alabama vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

The Crimson Tide have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -599 or better.

Creighton has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Bluejays have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +430 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 85.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama averages 89.2 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 78.1 per outing (321st in college basketball). It has a +100 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Mark Sears' team-leading 16.4 points per game ranks 141st in college basketball.

Creighton puts up 78.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per outing (109th in college basketball). It has a +99 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Creighton's leading scorer, Ryan Kalkbrenner, is 93rd in the nation, scoring 17.3 points per game.

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by an average of 8.0 boards. They are collecting 40.0 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.0 per outing.

Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide with 7.9 rebounds per game (80th in college basketball play).

The 37.9 rebounds per game the Bluejays accumulate rank 23rd in the country, 6.5 more than the 31.4 their opponents collect.

Kalkbrenner tops the team with 8.4 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball).

Alabama averages 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (56th in college basketball), and allows 90.6 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

The Bluejays rank 132nd in college basketball with 98.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 90th defensively with 86.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

