Alabama vs Auburn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 10-1 SEC) will host the Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC) after winning three straight home games.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (61.5%)

Before you place a wager on Alabama-Auburn matchup (in which Alabama is a 1.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 170.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Alabama vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn has put together a 15-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Alabama is 10-10 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Auburn puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

At home, the Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-3-0).

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed better at home (7-4-0) than on the road (3-4-0).

Alabama's record against the spread in conference games is 8-3-0.

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 11 SEC games this season.

Alabama vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with 17 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have been victorious 17 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or shorter on the moneyline.

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 56.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama has a +289 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. It is putting up 90.5 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is allowing 78.5 per outing to rank 333rd in college basketball.

Mark Sears paces Alabama, scoring 17.8 points per game (77th in college basketball).

Auburn puts up 84.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (64th in college basketball). It has a +409 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 17.1 points per game.

Johni Broome is ranked 69th in the nation with a team-high 18.1 points per game.

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by an average of eight boards. They are recording 40.3 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.3 per outing.

Grant Nelson averages 8.2 rebounds per game (ranking 56th in college basketball) to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by an average of 6.6 boards. They are pulling down 35.3 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.7.

Broome leads the Tigers with 10.7 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball).

Alabama ranks 26th in college basketball by averaging 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 119th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Tigers' 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in college basketball, and the 86.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 39th in college basketball.

