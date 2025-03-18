Alabama State vs Saint Francis (PA) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Four

The Alabama State Hornets (19-15) will try to claim a spot in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (16-17) on Tuesday at UD Arena, tipping off at 6:40 p.m. ET, airing on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama State win (60.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Alabama State (-4.5) versus Saint Francis (PA) on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 139.5 points for this game.

Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Saint Francis (PA) has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama State (5-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (41.7%) than Saint Francis (PA) (6-8) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Against the spread, the Hornets have performed worse when playing at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

Against the spread, the Red Flash have had better results away (10-8-0) than at home (5-5-0).

Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama State has won in 13, or 72.2%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Hornets have won nine of 11 games when listed as at least -190 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 6-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, the Red Flash have gone 2-10 (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama State has a 65.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama State's +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per outing (194th in college basketball).

CJ Hines' 14.4 points per game lead Alabama State and are 337th in the nation.

Saint Francis (PA) puts up 71.1 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (170th in college basketball). It has a -16 scoring differential.

Saint Francis (PA)'s leading scorer, Riley Parker, ranks 462nd in the nation, scoring 13.4 points per game.

The Hornets pull down 32.4 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 35.7 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.3 boards per game.

Antonio Madlock averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 139th in college basketball) to lead the Hornets.

The Red Flash grab 30.9 rebounds per game (242nd in college basketball), compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

Valentino Pinedo's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Red Flash and rank 233rd in the country.

Alabama State records 93.2 points per 100 possessions (252nd in college basketball), while allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

The Red Flash average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (246th in college basketball), and concede 94.1 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball).

