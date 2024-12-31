Aidan O'Connell Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell will be up against the eighth-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (205.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on O'Connell, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

O'Connell vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 220.45

220.45 Projected Passing TDs: 1.13

1.13 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.41

16.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

O'Connell Fantasy Performance

With 77.8 fantasy points this season (9.7 per game), O'Connell is the 38th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 188th among all players.

During his last three games, O'Connell has accumulated 603 passing yards (55-of-92) for two passing TDs with one pick, leading to 35.9 fantasy points (12.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 17 yards rushing on 16 carries with one touchdown.

O'Connell has compiled 57.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 84-of-137 throws for 995 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. He's added 17 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of O'Connell's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, when he compiled 19.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on one carry.

From a fantasy perspective, Aidan O'Connell had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, when he tallied 1.8 fantasy points -- 10-of-20 (50%), 94 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Chargers this year.

