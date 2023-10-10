Adam Thielen Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (237.4 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Thielen worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Dolphins? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thielen vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.03

8.03 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.34

60.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

Thielen is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (43rd overall), posting 60 total fantasy points (12 per game).

During his last three games Thielen has been targeted 35 times, with 29 receptions for 328 yards and two TDs, leading to 45.4 fantasy points (15.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Thielen's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 20.5 fantasy points. He also had 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for 145 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Adam Thielen delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.2 points) in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in two balls for 12 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Dolphins have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Miami this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this year.

