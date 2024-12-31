Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking at a matchup against the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (207.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his New York Jets play the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Rodgers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Passing Yards: 211.94

211.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.13

7.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 231.6 fantasy points in 2024 (14.5 per game), Rodgers is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 23rd overall.

In his last three games, Rodgers has amassed 43.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game), completing 56-of-90 passes for 657 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 51 rushing yards on seven carries.

Rodgers has put up 75.0 fantasy points (15.0 per game) in his last five games, completing 104-of-168 passes for 1,181 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 57 rushing yards on nine carries.

The highlight of Rodgers' fantasy season was a Week 15 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 30.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-30 (53.3%), 289 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 45 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (0.5 points) last week against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 112 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Dolphins have given up a TD reception by 16 players this season.

Miami has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Miami this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Dolphins this year.

