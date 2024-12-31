A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is looking at a matchup against the 10th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (208 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Brown's next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Brown vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.05

73.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (66th overall), with 149.9 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has put up 42.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game), as he's caught 19 passes on 31 targets for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown has posted 53.2 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 41 targets into 28 catches for 352 yards and three TDs.

The peak of Brown's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, when he racked up 17.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he managed only 3.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

New York has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Six players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this year.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

