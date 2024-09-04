Arthur Juan Brown Sr. Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Arthur Juan Brown Sr. and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked ninth in the league last season (206.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Brown vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.82

10.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.81

78.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Brown 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 41st overall and eighth at his position, Brown picked up 183.6 fantasy points (10.8 per game) in 2023.

In his best game last year, Brown picked up 29.5 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 4 versus the Washington Commanders.

In Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders, Brown picked up 25.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 130 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best showing of the year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Brown finished with -1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on one target. That was in Week 18 against the New York Giants.

In his second-worst game of the year, Brown ended up with 0.8 fantasy points -- one reception, eight yards, on four targets -- in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Packers Defensive Performance

Last year, Green Bay allowed three quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Packers last year.

Against Green Bay last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Packers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Green Bay let three players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Packers allowed 20 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, four players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Packers last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Packers allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

