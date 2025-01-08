76ers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

76ers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (6-28) are heavy underdogs (by 11 points) to end a 13-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-20) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

76ers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -11 221.5 -549 +410

76ers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (85.5%)

76ers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 14-20-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 34 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 17 times this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 18 of 34 set point totals (52.9%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-9-0) than it has in home games (4-11-0).

The 76ers have exceeded the total in six of 15 home games (40%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in 11 of 19 matchups (57.9%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.400, 8-12-0 record) than on the road (.286, 4-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over less frequently at home (10 of 20, 50%) than away (eight of 14, 57.1%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.4 points, 3.3 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Paul George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.8 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards are getting 11.9 points, 7.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

The Wizards are receiving 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Bub Carrington averages 9.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4 assists. He is draining 42% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

