76ers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

76ers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-38) host the Golden State Warriors (32-27) after losing five straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 8 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 227.

76ers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -8 227 -310 +250

76ers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (61%)

76ers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 31-27-1 against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 58 games this year, they have 21 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times out of 58 chances this season.

76ers games this year have hit the over 53.4% of the time (31 out of 58 games with a set point total).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 30 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 29 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Warriors hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 30 opportunities this season (53.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (12-16-0) than at home (9-21-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under 53.3% of the time at home (16 of 30), and 53.6% of the time on the road (15 of 28).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made 3-pointers (first in NBA).

Draymond Green averages 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.8 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey provides the 76ers 27.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (third in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The 76ers are getting 10.6 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

