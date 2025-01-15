76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-23) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (26-15) Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 218.5.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5.5 218.5 -240 +198

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (68%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a matchup 20 times this season (20-20-1).

The 76ers have played 38 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 24 times out of 38 chances this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 19 of 38 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, New York has fared better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 20 home games, and 10 times in 21 road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 12 of 20 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 21 games (57.1%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (4-14-0). Away, it is .500 (10-10-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 18) than on the road (11 of 20) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 13.9 rebounds.

Brunson is averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 56.8% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16 points, 4.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 3.4 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 13.3 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 6 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Caleb Martin averages 9.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

