76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (32-41) are favored (by 7.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-50) on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 221.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7.5 221.5 -295 +240

76ers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (58.8%)

76ers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a matchup 33 times this season (33-37-3).

The 76ers have 26 wins against the spread in 73 games this year.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 38 times.

76ers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 58.9% of the time (43 out of 73 games with a set point total).

Miami has a better record against the spread in home games (20-16-1) than it does in away games (13-21-2).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in 22 of 37 home games (59.5%), compared to 16 of 36 road games (44.4%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (15-23-0) than at home (11-24-0).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have finished over less often at home (19 of 35, 54.3%) than on the road (24 of 38, 63.2%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 boards and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 5.2 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made treys (eighth in league).

Terry Rozier averages 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 9 points, 7 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 2.2 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes averages 13.9 points for the 76ers, plus 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.8 points, 5.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also making 50% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Ricky Council IV's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39% of his shots from the floor.

Jared Butler's numbers on the season are 8 points, 1.7 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field.

The 76ers are getting 10.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Justin Edwards.

