76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (34-15) will look to Jayson Tatum (sixth in the league scoring 26.7 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Tyrese Maxey (fourth in the NBA with 27.5 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (19-28) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The Celtics are 11-point road favorites in the matchup, which tips off at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 224.5 -559 +420

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (71.8%)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have registered a 20-28-1 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 19-28-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 22 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 47 chances.

76ers games this season have hit the over 53.2% of the time (25 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (11-12-1) than it has in home games (9-16-0).

Looking at point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 14 times in 25 opportunities this season (56%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 24 opportunities (33.3%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread away (11-13-0) than at home (8-15-0) this year.

76ers games have finished above the over/under 52.2% of the time at home (12 of 23), and 54.2% of the time on the road (13 of 24).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 26.7 points, 8.9 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard averages 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the 76ers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is also making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Caleb Martin's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.