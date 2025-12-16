Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will be up against the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (231.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Rodgers, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Lions.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 222.71

222.71 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.99

6.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 185.6 fantasy points in 2025 (14.3 per game), Rodgers is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 29th overall.

Through his last three games, Rodgers has connected on 56-of-82 throws for 625 yards, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 40.2 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

Rodgers has generated 56.0 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 902 yards on 81-of-128 passing, with five touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on eight rushing yards on four carries with one TD.

The highlight of Rodgers' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (25.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Rodgers delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.7 points) in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 117 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed three players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have given up a touchdown catch by 22 players this year.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.