Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell will be up against the 13th-ranked rushing defense of the Detroit Lions (106.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Gainwell worth considering for his next matchup against the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.51

30.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.93

22.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

With 112.3 fantasy points in 2025 (8.0 per game), Gainwell is the 26th-ranked player at the RB position and 88th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Gainwell has generated 27.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game) as he's run for 115 yards and scored one touchdown on 22 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 98 yards on 15 grabs (17 targets).

Gainwell has 62.0 total fantasy points (12.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 41 times for 231 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 209 yards on 28 catches (31 targets) with two TD.

The highlight of Gainwell's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he went off for 99 rushing yards and two TDs on 19 carries (for 25.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on six targets) for 35 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Gainwell's game versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.4 fantasy points. He ran for zero yards on zero carries on the day with two catches for four yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has given up two or more TD passes to 10 opposing QBs this year.

The Lions have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Lions this season.

