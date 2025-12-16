Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Jaylen Warren has a matchup against the 13th-ranked run defense in the league (106.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Warren worth considering for his next matchup against the Lions? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jaylen Warren Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.89

57.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.37

20.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Warren is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (58th overall), with 133.7 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

During his last three games, Warren has delivered 27.4 total fantasy points (9.1 per game), running the ball 30 times for 81 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 73 yards on eight receptions (10 targets) with one TD.

Warren has generated 46.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 211 yards with two touchdowns on 58 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 78 yards on 10 grabs (12 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Warren's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with 127 rushing yards on 16 carries (for 15.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed four balls (on five targets) for 31 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren's game versus the Miami Dolphins last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 4.8 fantasy points. He ran for 33 yards on 12 carries on the day with three catches for 15 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Lions have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.