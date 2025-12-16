Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 28th-ranked pass defense (245.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Tagovailoa, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 202.44

202.44 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.78

4.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Tagovailoa is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (43rd overall), putting up 160.6 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has tallied 30.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game), as he's amassed 537 yards on 47-of-72 passing with three touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on five rushing yards on six carries.

Tagovailoa has compiled 47.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 76-of-113 passes for 881 yards, with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added four rushing yards on eight carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, as he tallied 24.2 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied -1.4 fantasy points -- 12-of-23 (52.2%), 100 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Bengals have allowed 28 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Six players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa?