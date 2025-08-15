5 Best Fantasy Football Value Picks of 2025

Fantasy football season is underway, and we're here to help you identify the best value picks on the board.

Earlier this week, the FanDuel Research staff laid out some of the best values for fantasy football drafts, and here, we'll build off that by targeting even more players that are primed to outperform their average draft position (ADP) this season. We're not necessarily looking at boom-or-bust guys, instead focusing on players who can give you an immediate leg up relative to their ADP.

Let's dive in.

Note: All ADPs come from FantasyPros' Consensus ADP for half-PPR leagues.

Best Fantasy Football Value Picks for 2025

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

ADP: 66.3 Overall (RB27)

Tony Pollard was an interesting target even before Tyjae Spears suffered a preseason-ending ankle sprain.

The 28-year-old has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in three straight seasons. Here's a look at his yardage outputs from 2022 to 2024 -- 1,378, 1,316, and 1,317 scrimmage yards. The consistency is staggering. He finished as the overall RB7, RB15, and RB21 in those seasons, as touchdowns didn't break the right way for him last year on the Tennessee Titans.

Pollard is not a flashy target, but currently, it seems he stands to outperform his ADP this season.

The timeline for Spears' return is unclear, but at the very least, we know it forced him to be carted off the field and immediately be ruled out for the rest of the preseason. Spears missed fives games last season with a concussion, hamstring injury, and another high-ankle sprain. Aside from that, he had a meh 2024 campaign, netting just 7.0 carries per game (to Pollard's 16.3) and 3.7 yards per attempt.

With that, we can probably expect Pollard's usage -- at least early on -- to reflect what earned him three straight top-21 finishes at his position. Plus, as a whole, the Titans' offense is in a better spot after nabbing Cameron Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could lend itself to more scoring opportunities than last season for Pollard.

We can look for the durable back to outdo his ADP.

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

ADP: 12.7 Overall (WR7)

Could drafting Nico Collins in the second round be what wins you your league in 2025?

Collins burst onto the scene as soon as C.J. Stroud came into town. In 2023 -- Collins' sophomore effort and Stroud's rookie bid -- the duo connected for 1,297 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns through 15 games, earning Collins a WR6 finish in half-PPR points per game.

Then last season, Collins was the overall WR2 and just a hair behind Ja'Marr Chase in scoring before hitting the IR with a hamstring injury following Week 5. At the time, Collins paced the league with 567 receiving yards. He still ended up as the WR7 in half-PPR points per game despite it being a down year for him, Stroud, and the Houston Texans' offense. Collins went on to grab 203 receiving yards and one touchdown across Houston's two postseason games.

Entering 2025, the Texans are prepared to bounce back with Nick Caley taking over OC duties. Christian Kirk and Jayden Higgins have replaced Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs on the depth chart. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Collins has the third-shortest odds to lead the NFL in receiving yards.

From Week 12 of the 2023 season to Week 5 of the 2024 season, Collins averaged a whopping 19.4 half-PPR points per game, not including a game he left early due to injury. While that's just a 10-game sample, those are overall WR1 numbers. Considering the other wideouts going in this range -- Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers could be headed for a step back as sophomores while Amon-Ra St. Brown looks straight up overvalued -- I consider Collins one of the best value plays among those going in the first two rounds.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

ADP: 61.0 Overall (WR26)

We just saw Zay Flowers manage an overall WR24 finish despite some pretty terrible luck in the touchdown column and are now drafting the main member of the Baltimore Ravens' air attack as the WR26?

I don't get it, and I believe Flowers is currently being drafted at his floor (barring any injury).

Flowers commanded a juicy 25.4% target share and 29.7% air yards share for the Ravens in his second campaign, generating 2.47 yards per route run and 6.3 yards after catch per reception. He amassed just four touchdowns from his 116 targets -- good for a 3.4% touchdown rate to go with his career 4.0% touchdown rate.

Part of the problem is how Baltimore scores, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry eating up the ground looks and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely commanding their fair share of red zone volume, too. But Rashod Bateman (12.5% touchdown rate), Andrews (15.9%), and Likely (10.3%) could all see their touchdown rates regress while Flowers' could, too, but for the better.

Even without scores breaking the right way for him, Flowers can manage a top-25 finish at his position through mostly yardage (as he did in 2024), and his target shares don't stand to take a heavy hit with the elderly DeAndre Hopkins serving as the team's only main offseason addition.

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

ADP: 105.7 Overall (WR45)

Among 2025's first-year wideouts, Matthew Golden is my pick to deliver the strongest return on investment.

The Green Bay Packers offer him a great environment, with Jordan Love ushering a high-powered attack. Green Bay's decision to draft Golden with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft should hint at what we probably already know about where things stand with Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs, and I don't think we should let potential target competition stray us away from Golden.

The Pack ranked fifth in passing efficiency a season ago. A tough schedule by way of being in the NFC North could force the Packers into more shootouts than they otherwise would prefer, and Golden figures to be a top target alongside Jayden Reed.

FantasyPros' consensus projections forecast Golden to finish as the WR40 with 153.0 half-PPR points. That same projection expects Tetairoa McMillan -- he carries an ADP of WR27 at pick 62 -- to earn WR34 status via 157.2 half-PPR points. I know which rookie I want in on.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

ADP: 156.0 Overall (TE18)

Hunter Henry made his way onto our sleeper fantasy tight ends list based on his strong path to outperforming his ADP, so I'll shout him out here, too.

Henry garnered the fifth-most targets among tight ends in 2024, which earned him an overall TE12 finish despite missing Drake Maye for six games. In 10 games alongside Maye, Henry enjoyed a 21.8% target share and 30.8% red zone target share.

Considering Maye is armed with meh pass-game options heading into his first season as a full-time starter, we can look for him to rely on his safety blanket at times. Plus, Henry is bound for more TDs after notching just two touchdowns on 97 targets a season ago. I'll note that the tight end punched in nine scores the last time Josh McDaniels was in charge of this offense.

While Henry is nothing too special, I will be surprised if he doesn't outperform his ADP, and I consider him someone with top-10 potential at the TE position.

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.