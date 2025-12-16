De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will play the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (157.9 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Achane, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Bengals.

De'Von Achane Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 21.0

21.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 87.01

87.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.56

35.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Achane is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (18th overall), with 229.6 total fantasy points (16.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Achane has totaled 48.6 fantasy points (16.2 per game) as he's rushed for 286 yards and scored two touchdowns on 41 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 80 yards on seven catches (eight targets).

Achane has 99.6 total fantasy points (19.9 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 84 times for 580 yards with four touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 176 yards on 18 catches (19 targets).

The highlight of Achane's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, when he put up 34.5 fantasy points with six receptions (on six targets) for 51 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, De'Von Achane disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, when he managed only 9.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 62 yards; 7 receptions, 29 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed 17 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more TD passes to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed five players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Bengals have allowed 28 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

Six players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cincinnati this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Bengals this year.

