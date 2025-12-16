D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Wideout D.K. Metcalf faces a matchup against the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (231.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more information on Metcalf, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Lions.

Thinking about playing Metcalf this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D.K. Metcalf Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.38

62.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Metcalf is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (68th overall), with 124.0 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Metcalf has reeled in 13 balls (on 20 targets) for 235 yards and one touchdown, good for 29.5 fantasy points (9.8 per game).

Metcalf has reeled in 23 balls (on 36 targets) for 306 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 43.8 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Metcalf's fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, when he collected 18.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in five balls (on five targets) for 126 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, D.K. Metcalf stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, catching two passes on four targets for six yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown catch by 22 players this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD versus Detroit this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Lions this season.

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.