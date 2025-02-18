5 Players to Target in Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Before Spring Training

Spring training is finally on the horizon, which means the 2025 MLB season will be here before we know it. Pitchers and catchers for each team have reported, and spring training games will begin to take place in the coming weeks.

With players getting ready for the upcoming season, it's crucial to try to stay ahead of the curve in dynasty fantasy baseball. Whether it's putting stock into a player to bounce back or break out, or betting against a player due to injuries or other factors, this is an ideal time to make roster moves in your leagues.

As reports come out of players trying to change their swings or set goals for the impending campaign, let's take a look at a handful of players to target in dynasty fantasy baseball before spring training.

All stats are from FanGraphs or Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Players to Target in Dynasty Fantasy Baseball

Mark Vientos, 3B, Mets

The New York Mets are certainly going all-in on trying to win the World Series, signing Juan Soto to a massive contract after he spent last season with the New York Yankees. Along with bringing in Soto, the Mets were able to retain veteran Pete Alonso, giving them a daunting top half of the batting order entering the 2025 campaign.

Even with the likes of Soto, Alonso, and Francisco Lindor leading the charge, Mark Vientos shouldn't be forgotten in New York's lineup following a breakout season in 2024. Last year, Vientos tallied 27 HRs and 71 RBIs while slashing .266/.322/.516 in 454 plate appearances.

Despite Vientos' 29.7% strikeout rate needing improvement, his .356 wOBA was ranked 25th, and his 133 wRC+ was 23rd among batters with 450-plus plate appearances. Given that Vientos is expected to hit either fourth or fifth in the Mets' improved lineup this season, I'm expecting even better numbers for the hard-hitting third baseman in 2025.

Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees

In the weeks and months leading into the 2025 season, everyone has likely spoken about Jasson Dominguez and how valuable he can be in fantasy baseball this year. But it's for very good reason as the talented prospect is slated to be on the Opening Day roster for the Yankees with Soto now a member of the Mets.

Over the last two seasons, Dominguez has gotten limited playing time, logging just 100 plate appearances in the majors -- with a shoulder injury cutting his 2023 campaign short. Nevertheless, Dominguez has produced impressive numbers in the minors in recent years, and there's a chance he bats leadoff at some point in 2025.

Hitting ahead of the likes of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger could help Dominguez rack up stats quickly and improve his long-term outlook in pinstripes. Even though Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm are candidates to bat early in New York's current projected lineup, I'll be targeting Dominguez before his average draft position (ADP) skyrockets in the coming months.

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, Braves

Since being selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Spencer Schwellenbach spent most of his time in Single and Double A prior to last season . However, amid injuries to their rotation in 2024, the Atlanta Braves called up Schwellenbach, and he never looked back.

Across 123.2 innings pitched, Schwellenbach impressed with the 23rd-best xERA (3.44) and 17th-best xFIP (3.34) among pitchers with 100-plus innings last season. On top of that, Schwellenbach had his fastball velocity sitting around 96.2 MPH (16th-best), and he was able to limit free passes, registering the 8th-best walk rate (4.6%).

With Spencer Strider still rehabbing from a season-ending injury and Max Fried departing in free agency, Schwellenbach should remain a key starter for the Braves to begin the 2025 season. Even after a stellar 2024 output, there's room for improvement for Schwellenbach in 2025 as he notched an 11.2% HR/FB rate a season ago despite posting a 29.9% hard contact rate.

Hunter Brown, SP, Astros

Not many players were more unlucky than Hunter Brown to begin the 2024 season as he recorded a forgettable 9.78 ERA through March and April despite his xFIP sitting at 4.35 during that span. Following the slow start, Brown finished on a better note, concluding the year with the 17th-best xERA (3.31) and 24th-best xFIP (3.47) through 30 starts and 170.0 innings pitched.

Not only did Brown maintain a strikeout rate of 25% or higher in 2024, but he improved how much hard contact he was giving up. When it was all said and done, Brown ranked in the 70th percentile in xBA allowed (.225), 95th percentile in average exit velocity allowed (86.2 MPH), 93rd percentile in barrel rate allowed (4.5%), and 97th percentile in hard-hit rate allowed (30.3%).

After a strong finish a season ago, Brown enters the 2025 season as one of the marquee starters for the Houston Astros alongside Framber Valdez. Considering that Brown has achieved 155-plus innings pitched in back-to-back seasons, there's reason to believe he can continue to improve with more innings under his belt in the upcoming campaign.

Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals

Jordan Walker makes an appearance in this article based on what I believe we will see from the highly touted prospect rather than what we've seen so far in his career in the majors. Inconsistency has plagued Walker in recent years, but the former first-round pick certainly has the tools to become an everyday player for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025.

After getting a glimpse of his potential in 2023 when he logged 16 HRs, 51 RBIs, and 7 SBs while slashing .276/.342/.445, Walker took a step back in 2024, accruing only 5 HRs, 20 RBIs, 1 SB with a slash line of .201/.253/.366. Walker also saw his plate discipline take a hit, going from a 22.4% strikeout rate in 2023 to a 28.1% strikeout rate a season ago.

However, barring major struggles in spring training, Walker figures to be part of St. Louis' Opening Day roster and will likely hit in the back half of the order until he shows improvement. With the Cardinals taking a more youthful approach to their roster entering the 2025 season, right now is the perfect time to buy Walker before he potentially rises up the order with a strong start to the season.

