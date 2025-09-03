5 Fantasy Football Sleepers for NFL Week 1

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular week.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 1

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Michael Penix Jr. made only three starts to finish the 2024 season, but he ended on a high note, earning the status of QB6 in Week 18 by logging 312 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns in addition to another score on the ground. Entering the 2025 campaign, Penix is the undisputed starting signal-caller for the Atlanta Falcons, and he'll draw a favorable matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Just a season ago, the Buccaneers allowed the 10th-highest completion percentage over expected (+1.4%), 7th-most expected points added per drop back (0.05), and 7th-highest passing success rate (47.8%), per NextGenStats. Additionally, Tampa Bay's defense coughed up the fourth-most fantasy points per game (20.5) to the quarterback position in 2024.

At the moment, the impending clash between the Falcons and Buccaneers is tied for the second-highest total (47.5) in Week 1. With Atlanta currently considered underdogs at home to begin the year, Penix could be extremely busy through the air in a potential NFC South shootout.

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Following a rough rookie campaign in 2023 and an early benching in 2024, Bryce Young finished last season playing some good ball. Upon being named the starter again in Week 8 last year, Young cemented himself as the overall QB12 and QB18 in fantasy points per game from Week 8 through Week 18.

Along with having positive momentum entering the 2025 season, Young now has rookie first-round WR in Tetairoa McMillan to target in the passing game, and he's now in his second year in head coach Dave Canales' system. Young also couldn't ask for a much better matchup to kickstart the new campaign as the Carolina Panthers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Aside from Sunday's Panthers-Jags game holding a solid 46.5-point total, Jacksonville surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points per game (20.4) to quarterbacks last season, and Young is rostered in only 26% of leagues (via Yahoo). Even though the Jaguars' defense could show improvement in 2025 under new head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, the Panthers are road 'dogs, paving the way for Young to throw the ball plenty.

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

The Cleveland Browns and rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins have yet to come to terms on a contract, and the NFL may still be conducting an investigation on Judkins' domestic battery case that occurred earlier this offseason. Unless something drastically changes in the next couple of days, Judkins seems highly unlikely to suit up in Week 1, and he could need an adjustment period once he does return due to missing time in training camp.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jerome Ford +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Amid the absence of Judkins, Jerome Ford is expected to operate as the primary back for the Browns on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals while rookie Dylan Sampson could be deployed in a change-of-pace role. With Ford being the lone experienced back and putting together a solid 2024 season in relief of Nick Chubb, it's fair to assume he will end up handling the majority of the workload -- at least for Week 1.

In the absence of Chubb for a decent portion of last season, Ford produced the fourth-most yards per attempt (5.4) and sixth-most yards after contact per attempt (3.50) among backs with 100-plus attempts, via PFF. Being that Ford is a capable receiver, too, he can be effective on all three downs in a Joe Flacco-led Cleveland offense that is facing a below-average Cincy defense.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

The only game in Week 1 that boasts a total of 50-plus points is the much-anticipated Sunday night bout between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Although all eyes are on the stars in the Ravens-Bills contest, the ancillary options in both offenses can be viable in fantasy football in what should be an exciting rematch of last year's Divisional Round matchup that ended with the score of 27-25.

While Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews are in must-start territory if you drafted them, Rashod Bateman is worth considering in deeper leagues or as a contrarian option in DFS. As a result of staying healthy and playing a career-best 17 games in 2024, Bateman posted career-highs in receiving yards (765) and receiving touchdowns (9) en route to being the overall WR34 in half-PPR formats.

Despite the Ravens bringing in veteran DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, Hopkins showed definitive signs of decline on a receiver-needy Kansas City Chiefs last year, and Bateman inked a three-year extension with Baltimore worth $36.8 million. Baltimore will undoubtedly look to utilize their lethal rushing duo of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, but Bateman brings upside with his big-play ability in a potential AFC Championship preview.

Christian Kirk, WR, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

It goes without saying that Nico Collins is going to remain the clear No. 1 option in the Houston Texans' aerial attack, especially with Tank Dell expected to miss most -- if not all -- of the 2025 season. However, even with the Texans taking Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in this year's draft to bolster their receiver room, veteran Christian Kirk figures to be the starting slot wideout in Week 1.

While Kirk has missed 14 games over the last two seasons, Houston felt comfortable trading for him, and he's been effective with 12.8-plus yards per reception in six of his first seven seasons in the league. Before missing the final nine weeks of the 2024 campaign, Kirk had two top-25 WR finishes in fantasy football, and he was the WR35 in fantasy points per game in 2023 despite missing five contests.

The matchup for Kirk might not be the most ideal against the in Week 1, as the Los Angeles Rams permitted the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game (26.0) to receivers last season, but the Texans are underdogs on the road in a dome game with C.J. Stroud under center. And with Houston's offensive line potentially being a problem for the second straight season, Kirk can be a quick outlet for Stroud out of the slot, making him even more valuable in leagues that reward bonus points for receptions.

DOUBLE UP your winnings with a 100% Profit Boost Token to use on a Moneyline wager for any Week 1 NFL game, September 4th through September 8th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.