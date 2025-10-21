5 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 10/21/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

Total Goals Under 6

It would have been hard to fathom this total juiced to under six total goals two years ago, but these are not your slightly older brother's New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs.

New Jersey has posted the 9th-fewest expected goals (2.86 xG) per 60 minutes this season, and Toronto (3.01 xG per 60) has posted the 12th-fewest.

Defense has been mostly a strength, too. They're both top-14 teams in xG allowed per 60 minutes. Things could easily turn for both units when two of the best goalies in the league last year, Jacob Markstrom and Anthony Stolarz, have struggled to negative goals saved above expectation per 60 minutes (GSAx/60) this season. However, goaltending in a small sample can turn around in an instant.

These teams have combined for 7.43 goals per 60 minutes this year, yet this game's standard total (5.5) is lower than average. This was a matchup where a lens into the true sustainability of that scoring was extremely helpful.

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators

Total Goals Over 6

It's the exact opposite story in Nashvegas.

Two of the league's biggest scoring regression candidates meet in this one. The Anaheim Ducks' improved offense with Chris Kreider has posted 3.51 xG per 60 minutes, but they're scoring just 2.77 actual per 60.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators are at 3.36 xG per 60 minutes, and they've managed a measly 2.45 goals per 60.

Juuse Saros' GAA was 2.85 or higher each of the last two seasons. It's currently just 2.35 on the basis of 0.88 GSAx/60. Lukas Dostal has given up at least three goals in three of four games already before standing on his head Sunday against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

Overall, both of these offenses should see brighter days moving forward, and two goalies probably headed in a worse direction soon are good candidates to make it happen.

Mason McTavish 1+ Points

If we're expecting scoring, Mason McTavish could be a great look in the point market.

McTavish centers Anaheim's second forward line and second powerplay unit. That pass-friendly position has already netted him four assists in five games, but he's also potted a goal himself.

The former No. 3 overall pick has a 60.0% rate on this prop in the Ducks' five contests this year, and it was 47.6% last year, but when you've earned a role promotion (20:33 TOI) on an improved scoring unit, the point totals should increase.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections expect 0.90 median points from McTavish in this one, implying closer to -146 odds for one if correct.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars

Wyatt Johnston Any Time Goal Scorer

When you score a goal in four of your first five contests, our projections are going to take notice.

Wyatt Johnston has.

Johnston's leap is welcome news to a Dallas Stars roster that might be the deepest in the NHL as is. He's scored at least 32 goals in consecutive seasons but is still just on Dallas' second forward line. However, his bump to the sniper spot from the blue line on the powerplay is clearly paying dividends.

Tonight, the Columbus Blue Jackets should be a pretty soft matchup. Columbus is allowing the third-most xG per 60 minutes in the NHL (3.82).

Our projections expect a slate-best 0.62 median goals from Johnston on Tuesday. Dallas, as a team, is actually overperforming in the scoring column, but Johnston is absolutely destroying opposition to a point where there's still value at +180.

Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth

Nathan MacKinnon Shots on Goal Over

The Utah Mammoth are buying us a discount here.

There's no doubt that Utah -- especially at home -- seems to be a tough defensive matchup. They've ceded the second-fewest Corsi (49.7) and sixth-fewest xG (2.63) in the NHL so far, and Karel Vejmelka has been outstanding (1.10 GSAx/60).

That's just the thing, though. Utah is only +118 on the moneyline to stay in touch with the Colorado Avalanche, and Nathan MacKinnon is built different in a close game.

Mack has recorded at least 4.0 shots on goal in four of his six games thus far, but he's averaging 9.7 attempts per game. His 58 attempts are the third-most in the NHL overall. The center fires pucks, and the only two games he missed this prop this year were lopsided, 4-1 blowouts in Colorado's favor.

Given a projection of 3.91 median shots on goal (most on the slate), this prop is still in value range for now. That forecast implies closer to -122 odds if correct. I could see this line moving down as the public fears the matchup.

