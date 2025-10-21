Run It Back: Tuesday, October 21st, 2025

Run It Back is officially back for a fourth season!

On this October 21st, 2025 episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins break down the 2025-26 NBA opening night!

The crew begins the show by previewing the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game, touching on Houston's huge starting five, Kevin Durant's contract extension, and expectations for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Then, former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin joins the show to discuss LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Blake's former team: the Los Angeles Clippers.

Finally, the crew previews tonight's second opening night game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

